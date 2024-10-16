Real Madrid consider January move for highly-rated Chelsea defender

Real Madrid officials are currently considering whether to sign a right-back in January, with the news that Dani Carvajal will miss the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury. As things stand, Lucas Vazquez is the only natural option available to Carlo Ancelotti, although Eder Militao can fill in when required.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, although Los Blancos are also looking at another Premier League option. According to The Independent, Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong is on their shortlist, and a move during the winter transfer window is being thought about.

The report states that Real Madrid have been following Acheampong for a long time, and considering that he has Reece James and Malo Gusto ahead of him at Chelsea, a move away would be beneficial. He could certainly be a very good long-term option for the reigning European champions, although there’s no doubt that Alexander-Arnold is the leading candidate at this stage.