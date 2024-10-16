Real Betis expected to be without star performer against Osasuna

Real Betis will be aiming to bounce back from the pre-international break defeat in El Gran Derbi when they take on Osasuna this weekend, although their chances of victory are already shortening before the trip to El Sadar has even been made.

Since his return from Tottenham Hotspur, Betis have relied heavily upon Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine playmaker has scored five goals in six appearances upon making his comeback with Los Verdiblancos, although he may be unable to continue his outstanding form in Pamplona.

According to MD, Lo Celso is suffering with discomfort that he picked up while playing for Argentina during the international break. The issue is yet to subside, and as a result, he is doubtful to face Osasuna this weekend.

Manuel Pellegrini will be pulling his hair out if Lo Celso cannot travel. His loss would be disastrous, although Betis already have a capable replacement in Pablo Fornals.