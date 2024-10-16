Real Betis defender avoids suspension for El Gran Derbi referee comments

Real Betis’ pre-international break defeat in El Gran Derbi was very disappointing, although things could have been worse to follow. Natan suffered a knee injury, although he is already back in training, while centre-back Diego Llorente was reported by the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) over comments he made post-match.

Llorente criticised referee Martinez Munuera’s performance at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and especially in regards to the game-winning penalty that Sevilla were awarded in the second half, which he himself conceded.

If found guilty, Llorente would have been banned for 4-12 matches. However, he has managed to escape punishment, as reported by Marca. As a result, he will be able to retain his place in the starting line-up when Betis go to Osasuna this weekend.

Betis will be delighted to have Llorente available for the trip to Pamplona, although recent reports have stated that they could be without their star performer this season: Giovani Lo Celso. He is suffering with discomfort that he picked up during the international break.