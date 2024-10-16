Manchester United aiming to pip Real Madrid to blockbuster 2025 signing

Real Madrid have been pursuing Alphonso Davies for some time now, and 2025 will bring their best opportunity to secure his services. The 23-year-old left-back will be out of contract at Bayern Munich in June, meaning that a pre-contract agreement can be sought as early as January.

Real Madrid’s intention is to sign Davies as a free agent, given that they opted not to pursue him during the summer. However, it won’t be straightforward, as they will face competition for his services.

According to Sky Germany (via Diario AS), Manchester United are also keen on signing the Canadian international. As things stand, they have him on their list of possible additions for next summer.

However, Real Madrid appear to be significantly better placed to sign Davies, as the report states that Man United are pessimistic about their chances of agreeing personal terms. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.