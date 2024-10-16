Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola baffled by state of Barcelona rivals – ‘It’s incomprehensible’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is usually being quizzed for his views on Barcelona or Real Madrid, but this time it is another La Liga side where the Catalan has given his opinion. Not a particular popular figure at Barcelona’s rivals Espanyol, a fair few fans might find themselves agreeing with the legendary figure from the other side of the divide.

Speaking on La Grada Radio, as carried by MD, Guardiola reportedly gave his opinion on Los Pericos to a former colleague. Juan Terrats, whose son is Villarreal and ex-Girona player Ramon Terrats, recounted the City manager’s views.

“15 days ago I was with a former Espanyol footballer who five months ago had lunch with Pep Guardiola, and they talked about Espanyol; Guardiola told him, ‘I don’t understand what is happening at Espanyol, it is a historic club that should be there every year fighting to enter European competition, with that ground it has, with that academy, which at least those of us who knew it ten years ago was spectacular, and with the city of Barcelona, ​​it is incomprehensible that Espanyol are the way they are.”

“If I were Espanyol and I go for a top player and I show him the stadium, and you are in Barcelona for a week, I’ll sign him for Espanyol,” Guardiola allegedly said.

It’s a question that many Espanyol fans will be exercised by. When CEO Chen Yansheng and the Chinese ownership group Rastar took over in 2015. Next year will mark a decade of their ownership, and while they did secure one Europa League campaign, Los Pericos have suffered two of their five relegations in their history over the past five years.