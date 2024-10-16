Manchester City have Pep Guardiola replacement in mind ahead of potential exit

While Pep Guardiola will not be leaving Manchester City for the England job after the Three Lions agreed a deal with Thomas Tuchel to take over from Lee Carsley, Manchester City are yet to tie down his future. The Catalan manager is out of contract at the end of this season.

According to The Guardian, the appointment of Hugo Viana as Txiki Begiristain’s successor in the sporting director role will play a key part in their attempt to bring in his Guardiola’s substitute. If Guardiola were to leave, then City would try to bring in Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, where Viana has been operating with plenty of success.

Amorim was briefly linked to Barcelona last season, while West Ham United, Liverpool and Chelsea also reportedly showed interest in the Portuguese coach. Other reports maintain that City are now confident of extending Guardiola’s contract into a tenth season, but if he does leave Manchester City, it will be fascinating to see where his next steps take him.