Luis de la Fuente relationship with Spanish Football Federation on verge of collapse amid contract dispute

In recent weeks, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has been outspoken on his contract situation. Earlier this year, the Spanish Football Federation opted to automatically renew his deal until after the 2026 World Cup, but that did not come with a pay increase – and this is something that has irked the Euro 2024-winning manager.

According to Diario AS, de la Fuente’s relations with the Federation are on the verge of collapsing. Numerous issues have caused a breakdown, which these including: the contractual disagreement, the lack of harmony with his agents, and also the “vindictive tone” that de la Fuente has displayed when speaking to the media.

Spanish football’s governing body has been in a state of chaos in recent months after Pedro Rocha’s removal as president, and de la Fuente appears to have been caught in the crossfire. It’s understandable that he wants better terms, although he may be forced to wait, which could be a dangerous game for the RFEF.