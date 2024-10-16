Liverpool resigned to losing Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer

Real Madrid are increasingly likely to sign a new right-back in 2025. Dani Carvajal’s serious knee injury could bring forward plans for a new addition, especially as backup option Lucas Vazquez is out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player that Real Madrid want to sign next summer, especially as he is set to be available for a pre-contract agreement in January. Despite strong pressure from the Anfield club, the English international has not yet agreed an extension, which plays nicely into the hands of Los Blancos.

As per Marca, Real Madrid’s believe is that Liverpool are resigned to losing Alexander-Arnold, who appears unlikely to extend. As a result, they may make an attempt to acquire his services in January on a cut-price arrangement.

It would be ambitious for Real Madrid to take this approach, although they would certainly welcome it – as long as the price is right. Alexander-Arnold would be the only possible right-back to arrive in January, and if he doesn’t, Lucas and Eder Militao will be the options in the position for Carlo Ancelotti.