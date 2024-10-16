Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled as priority target by Real Madrid

Real Madrid are likely to address several positions next summer, and one of those is expected to be right-back. There will be doubts about Dani Carvajal once he returns from the ACL injury that he suffered recently, while backup Lucas Vazquez is out of contract at the end of the season. Work is being done on a new signing, and currently, Trent Alexander-Arnold is a leading name linked with the reigning European champions.

Club officials have been working on a pre-contract offer for Alexander-Arnold, whose Liverpool deal also expires next summer. Now, The Athletic say that the English international is considered to be a priority target by Real Madrid.

It appears certain that Real Madrid are determined to sign a new right-back in 2025. Alexander-Arnold would be an outstanding signing, especially as he’d arrive on a free, but backup targets have also been identified. According to the report, one of those is Tottenham Hotspur and Spain star Pedro Porro.

It’s approximately 10 weeks until the winter transfer window opens, at which point Real Madrid can make their offer to Alexander-Arnold if he has still now renewed with Liverpool. The situation will be one to follow going forward.