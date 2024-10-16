Lionel Messi drops Argentina retirement hint less than two years out from World Cup

Argentina captain and legend Lionel Messi was in inspired form on Tuesday night, as he grabbed a hat-trick against Bolivia in a 6-0 win over Andean side. Messi savoured the victory after the match, and reminded fans that they should do the same.

After a dry draw in the rain against Venezuela over the weekend, Messi and company were on song at El Monumental in Buenos Aires, maintaining their three-point lead over Colombia in South American qualifying for the World Cup.

After the game, Messi had this to say, as quoted by Relevo.

“It’s always nice to come here. There is a great connection with the people, we are enjoying everything, we love being here, playing in Argentina,” Messi began.

“I didn’t set deadlines (for retirement). I want to enjoy this, more than ever I want to be here and feel the love of the people, because it could be the last games. I have the end of the season left and then it’s about starting next year having a good preseason.”

However he did still highlight that he was enjoying himself plenty with the Albiceleste.

“This moves me. I am happy with my colleagues. Despite my age, when I’m here I seem like a kid because of the stupid things I do, I feel comfortable with this team. As long as I see that I feel good, I can continue helping and performing as I intend, we will continue to enjoy ourselves.”

The Inter Miami star is set for a play-off run with his club side in the final months of the year, and after that, the next big date on the horizon will be La Finalissima against Spain, scheduled for next year. Messi will turn 39 during the 2026 World Cup, but no doubt the USA, Mexico and Canada will be hoping he continues to enjoy himself for another two years yet.