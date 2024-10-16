“I did not smile” – Striker reflects on disastrous seven-month spell at Barcelona

Vitor Roque’s 2024 has been tumultuous, to say the least. He arrived at Barcelona in January with high expectations, although he struggled for any prominence during the second half of last season. In the end, he was shipped out on loan to Real Betis, with Hansi Flick also not fancying him as an attacking option.

Image: How the Spotify Camp Nou is looking today. @Obras_Camp_nou pic.twitter.com/86RJPwacug — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 16, 2024

Roque has opened up on his year so far to ABC de Sevilla (via MD). He revealed that he is much happier at Betis than he was in Catalonia.

“I’m very happy here. My family, who have been through difficult times, also smile with me. I spent six or seven months not smiling and I had difficult times there, but that has already happened. I’m here and happy. That’s the most important thing.”

Betis have the opportunity to sign Roque on a permanent basis from Barcelona, although the man himself isn’t thinking that far ahead.

“The truth is that it doesn’t depend on me. I’m looking forward to playing here at Betis. I would like it very much. I’ve talked to my parents about it. Life is good here and I would love to play more here.”