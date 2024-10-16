Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp targets signing of “several” Barcelona youngsters

Recently, former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was appointed as the Head of Global Football for the Red Bull group, who boast the likes of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg. He’s already started his new role, and it has seen him turn him attention to matters in Catalonia.

Specifically, Klopp is casting his eye over young talent that he would look to acquire for the teams involved in the Red Bull group. According to Sebastian Vidal, Barcelona’s La Masia academy is being targeted, with the likes of Aleix Garrido and Noah Darvich among those wanted.

Jürgen Klopp is said to have his sights set on several young talents at FC Barcelona, ​​including Aleix Garrido and Noah Darvich. @SebEcrivainFoot — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 16, 2024

Barcelona have prematurely parted with multiple highly-rated youngsters in recent years, such as Marc Guiu and Ilias Akhomach. They will be desperate to avoid similar situations arising in the future, which is why there could be the possibility of fast-tracking some players into the first team – it has worked in the past with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Bernal.