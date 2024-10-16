Celta Vigo lock up promising coach with new contract

Celta Vigo have announced that they have signed manager Claudio Giraldez to a new contract, keeping him at Afouteza until 2027. The 36-year-old’s rapid rise through the ranks in Vigo continue, after a fine start to life with the senior side.

Charged with saving Celta from relegation after Rafael Benitez, Giraldez has been in charge for just 19 games since being promoted from Celta Fortuna. Celta did so with games to spare, and now find themselves in 9th place after just 9 games this year.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Claudio Giráldez extends his contract as #RCCelta coach until 2027. For many more building together! 🫡#Claudio2027 pic.twitter.com/j2LYJ6bSjt — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) October 16, 2024

Giraldez has promoted several youngsters from the academy, and brought a swashbuckling style of play to Galicia, with four wins, a draw and four defeats so far. In those games, Celta are the fourth-highest scorers in Spain, although also the fourth-worst defence, having scored 16 times. In their nine fixtures so far, they have already faced three of last year’s top five, and Villarreal, who are currently in the top four. The general feeling is that Celta are going in the right direction again though.

