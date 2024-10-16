Barcelona given positive update over injury as Robert Lewandowski returns from Poland duty

It’s been a stressful international break for Barcelona. After seeing their most creative player in Lamine Yamal limp off against Denmark on Saturday while on Spain duty, Poland star Robert Lewandowski was seen limping out of the stadium following a 3-3 draw with Croatia.

The 36-year-old did not start the game due to a ‘small injury’, as was confirmed by Michal Probierz, coming on for the final half hour. He was subject to a red-card challenge from Dominik Livakovic though, which left him writhing on the ground.

Lamine Yamal is expected to be rested against Sevilla. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 16, 2024

The veteran forward is now on his way back to Barcelona, where he will undergo tests on his leg, but Jijantes say there is ‘moderate optimism’ about his health. The Polish national team believe that he simply suffered a tough hit, and that ultimately he will be fit to face Sevilla at the weekend. Their medical services are convinced that his pain will reduce, and he will be available this weekend.

With a glass half full, if there are no muscular issues, then Lewandowski is less likely to be ruled out by bruising, provided he has not broken any bones. The flipside of that is that Lewandowski missed a number of weeks after supposedly a ‘strong hit’ last season, after it was discovered that his ankle ligaments had been damaged. Lewandowski is Barcelona’s top scorer this season, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances.