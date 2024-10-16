Atletico Madrid teammate expecting improvement from Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez was one of the big-money moves of the summer transfer window, as he swapped Manchester City for Atletico Madrid. However, he has had a slow start to life at the Metropolitano, with only three goals scored across 11 appearances in all competitions.

Because of this, Alvarez has come in for criticism, although Atleti remain extremely confident in him coming good. Rodrigo De Paul, who is teammates with La Arana at club and international level, recently spoke on this (via MD).

“It’s not easy to change clubs. It can happen to all of us or in any job. It’s not easy to change countries, the moves, the family and things. It is a step that will make him grow a lot. He knows that he is counting on us, on me. We are there for him.”

Alvarez did score on his last Atletico Madrid outing against Real Sociedad, and he also netted for Argentina during the international break. He appears to be finding his shooting boots again, which will please Diego Simeone and co.