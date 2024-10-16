Analysis: How much of a concern to Barcelona is Frenkie de Jong’s contract situation?

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been working on new contracts for several first team players. Currently, the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo are all in talks to extend their stays beyond 2026, although one player whose situation continues to look uncertain is Frenkie de Jong.

Like the aforementioned trio, de Jong is out of contract in 2026, which is why Barcelona are so determined to tie him down to a new long-term deal before next summer. If they fail to do so, it’s almost certain that a transfer will be sought, so that there is no chance of him leaving as a free agent the following year.

Right now, things look precarious. De Jong has had a contract offer on the table for months, but despite having only returned in recent weeks after being out since April, he has not provided an answer. As a result, Barcelona are increasingly pessimistic about him not extending his stay that started in 2019.

If de Jong were to be transfer-listed by Barcelona, there’s no doubt that there would be plenty of suitors. A move to the Premier League would be likely, and according to Fichajes (via CaughtOffside), Manchester United would be expected to re-ignite their interest in the Dutch midfielder if he were to become available.

Man United tried to sign de Jong in 2022, and despite having an offer accepted by Barcelona, the player himself turned down the opportunity to join his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in Manchester.

With de Jong, the situation should be pretty clear for Barcelona. If he signs a new contract, it is great news. Hansi Flick will help him improve his under-par performances over the last 12-18 months, and this will be a big benefit for the Catalans. However, if he decides to continue holding out during negotiations, a sale would also be wise.

The emergence of Marc Casado and Marc Bernal this season have greatly improved Barcelona’s depth in defensive midfield. As a result, someone like de Jong is no longer as necessary as he was before, so if an acceptable offer were to arrive next summer, the money should be taken because it would also free up a significant portion of wages.

Barcelona have strong pivot options. Aside from Casado and Bernal, there is also Gavi and Pedri, while Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia can be utilised there when required. Furthermore, there is also La Masia that can be looked to, so there is no reason to hang on to de Jong if he shows no desire to stick around.