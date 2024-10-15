WATCH: Spain strike early on against Serbia courtesy of Aymeric Laporte

Having risen to the top of UEFA Nations League A Group 4 with their victory against Denmark on Saturday, Spain are aiming to remain there with another three points, this time as they take on Serbia. Already, they are on course for victory after taking the lead inside the opening five minutes.

Luis de la Fuente’s side would make it three wins on the trot if they were to secure victory in Cordoba, and it is Aymeric Laporte that has them off and running. Pedro Porro delivered a deep cross to the far post, and the Al-Nassr defender headed home, grabbing his second international goal in the process.

Spain will be delighted to have scored early on, especially given that they failed to find the back of the net when they took on Serbia last month. They should be able to take a firm control of proceedings in this one, as their pursuit of a place in the UEFA Nations League Finals continues.