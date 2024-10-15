La Liga

WATCH: Alvaro Morata makes up for penalty miss by scoring Spain’s second against Serbia

Spain are edging ever closer to booking their place in the finals of the UEFA Nations League. They led early on in their MD4 clash against Serbia, and midway through the second half, they have now added a second, thus establishing breathing space.

It was Aymeric Laporte that scored the opening goal after only five minutes, as he headed home Pedro Porro’s inviting cross. 10 minutes into the second half, Alvaro Morata missed a golden opportunity to score a second, as he skied a penalty. However, he’s made up for it soon after by finally grabbing Spain’s second of the evening.

Spain have been dominant in Cordoba, although they were unable to add to Laporte’s early goal until Morata struck the back of the net. That should be enough to kill off Serbia’s chances of picking up an unlikely result, although Luis de la Fuente’s side should not be complacent in these upcoming final minutes.

