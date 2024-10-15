Villarreal

WATCH: Alex Baena scores stunning free-kick as Spain add third goal against Serbia

Spain have been utterly dominant against Serbia, and three wins in a row now beckons for Luis de la Fuente’s side. It had been slightly nervy for some of the second half, but a third goal has now been scored by the defending UEFA Nations League champions.

Aymeric Laporte opened the scoring for La Roja after only five minutes, as he headed home from a Pedro Porro cross. It took only the 66th minute for a second goal to come, as Alvaro Morata netted soon after he had blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

On 78 minutes, the third goal has now come. Strahinja Pavlovic saw red for Serbia after a last-man challenge, and from the resulting free-kick, Alex Baena curled home to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

Spain have been very good, despite some poor finishing at times. They are now set to be one step closer to returning to the UEFA Nations League finals.

