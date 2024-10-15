WATCH: Alex Baena scores stunning free-kick as Spain add third goal against Serbia

Spain have been utterly dominant against Serbia, and three wins in a row now beckons for Luis de la Fuente’s side. It had been slightly nervy for some of the second half, but a third goal has now been scored by the defending UEFA Nations League champions.

Aymeric Laporte opened the scoring for La Roja after only five minutes, as he headed home from a Pedro Porro cross. It took only the 66th minute for a second goal to come, as Alvaro Morata netted soon after he had blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

On 78 minutes, the third goal has now come. Strahinja Pavlovic saw red for Serbia after a last-man challenge, and from the resulting free-kick, Alex Baena curled home to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

Dios mío Baena es el mejor mediocentro del mundo ahora mismo. Vaya golazo de falta pic.twitter.com/2ceZcjTl0P — rubén (@rubennatm) October 15, 2024

💥Ah, bueno… Sacó el 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒋𝒐 ✨Apareció Álex Baena con la brocha fina para inventarse esta auténtica obra de arte y hacer el tercero de España contra Serbia #SelecciónRTVE #NationsLeague En DIRECTO: https://t.co/yQ14OiOc67 pic.twitter.com/1JNsZJPwif — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) October 15, 2024

Spain have been very good, despite some poor finishing at times. They are now set to be one step closer to returning to the UEFA Nations League finals.