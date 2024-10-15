Valencia rejoice as key player returns to action

Valencia have had a tough start to the year, and after nine games find themselves mired in the relegation zone with just one win from the opening two months. However one of their key players will be back in action after the international break.

Los Che have been without their captain for the past few months, after Jose Gaya underwent surgery shortly before Euro 2024, tragically missing his second major tournament in a row through injury. The 29-year-old is back in training, and Valencia confirmed he has the green light from the medical staff to return to action.

Gaya could feature against Las Palmas at home on Monday, as Valencia start a gentler run following their tough start. They then have fellow strugglers Getafe and Espanyol either side of a Copa del Rey clash with Parla and a tie at Mestalla with Real Madrid. While Jesus Vazquez is a strong option on the left, Gaya’s defensive quality and balls into the box are key for Ruben Baraja, but his leadership is essential.