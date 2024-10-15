Tottenham Hotspur face competition from AC Milan for midfielder

Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso did not take long to attract attention for his performances after arriving last January. So much so that they were able to barter with his future for their star signing this summer. The USMNT midfielder has not had the easiest of starts to the season, but is still attracting admiring glances.

According to Diario AS, AC Milan are looking at Cardoso as a potential option to replace Ismael Bennacer, who is out injured long-term. The Algerian was also linked with a late move away from San Siro. They say that his price would make a deal difficult, and Betis are not concerned about losing him in January.

As part of the deal to bring in Giovani Lo Celso, Betis agreed to a €25m future purchase clause for Tottenham Hotspur for Cardoso. If Betis sell him elsewhere, then Spurs will also earn a percentage of the deal too. If indeed that is the asking price for Cardoso, then Spurs will likely have an advantage in the pursuit for his signature, beyond the clause itself.