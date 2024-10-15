Terms of negotiation between Real Betis and Celta Vigo for forward revealed

Celta Vigo brought back forward Borja Iglesias this summer on loan from Real Betis, after an unproductive if enjoyable loan to Bayer Leverkusen last season. The veteran forward is enjoying life back in his native Galicia, and already there are some thinking ahead to next summer.

Iglesias has another year left on his deal at the Benito Villamarin, but Betis have an option to extend it until 2027 unilaterally. He is currently earning €1.7m net per annum, which Celta are paying this season, but one of the key issues is the rest of his fee (€4m) to be paid to Espanyol, as revealed by ED. Betis still have to pay out €9.7m including his gross salary.

Meanwhile Celta are hoping to get Iglesias on a free next season, which would involve Betis agreeing to give up on the money they still owe on a fee. They would obviously save on his salary, but triggering his extension clause would parse out those payments, and Celta’s argument this season was that they could not afford more.

The Galician side are receiving €3m in a loan fee from Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen, but will receive a further €30m for him in all likelihood. While Iglesias is not shutting the door on a return to Betis, he is happy back at Balaidos too, and is open to staying.

Iglesias has been a key part of the new high-powered Celta offence under Claudio Giraldez, scoring four times in just six starts. He will be 32 next year, but Iago Aspas will then be 38, and if Anastasios Douvikas performs this season, there will be no guarantees he sticks around. If he keeps knocking in goals, the Betis demands for El Panda will rise, but so will the Celta desire to keep him.