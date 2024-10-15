Spain manager Luis de la Fuente commends “perfect” performance during Serbia victory

Spain have qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League after defeating Serbia 3-0 on Tuesday. La Roja were dominant from start to finish in Cordoba, and things could have been even better, but for poor finishing.

It was a very strong performance from Spain, which head coach Luis de la Fuente was delighted with (via Marca).

“We have to do things very well, as we did today, to be at the level that has been played. We played a very complete game. We came out focused from the first moment. We’ve been great in every facet of the game. When you have success and that attitude, it is difficult to fail. We have seen a very brilliant Spain, enjoying and making a wonderful crowd enjoy.”

For the first time ever, Spain fielded a starting line-up without players from Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. For de la Fuente, this is proof that he has an abundance of talent at his disposal.

“We have to continue to be a team. I really enjoy these situations because they give a lot of players the chance to make themselves known. Players who do not have media recognition but we know that they are solvent and we know their level. There are very good players in Spain. And they are not always the same names.”