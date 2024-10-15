Singer confirms Cristiano Ronaldo paid $250k for him to play birthday party

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of expensive habits, and at the height of his stardom, was arguably the biggest personality in the game. While at Real Madrid, even his birthday parties were international events.

In 2015, when the Portuguese was turning 30, he was determined to go all out to mark the occasion. That included bringing in Colombian reggaeton singer Kevin Roldan to the party. Inviting the rich and famous of Madrid society, as well as the rest of the squad, his party ended up occurring after a 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the derby clash.

Speaking to RadioMarca, Roldan recounted the experience.

“I remember it perfectly. We were in New York and my father called me to tell me that we had a private party in Madrid in two weeks. I told him that it was not possible, on that date we had a show in Mexico.”

“So, he responded that the request came from Cristiano Ronaldo. Private parties always cost more money, but he did not hesitate to pay. I don’t like to talk about the money I earn, but at that time I earned a quarter of a million dollars for those types of shows.”

The images of Ronaldo and some of the squad partying that night, and the number seven singing with Roldan, reportedly divided the Real Madrid squad. Barcelona roared past Los Blancos on their way to a treble in La Liga, and Gerard Pique famously thanked Roldan in the celebrations, telling him that ‘With you, everything started’.