Atletico Madrid

Samu Omorodion continues prolific start to 2024-25 season with four-goal showing for Spain U21s

Since leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer, Samu Omorodion has been in top form. In his opening seven appearances for FC Porto, he has managed to score seven times – and he has now taken that form on to the international scene.

Many called for Samu to be included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Serbia, although it ended up not happening. Instead, he was with Santi Denia’s U21 side, and on Tuesday, he made a big impact in the match against Malta.

La Rojita were 4-0 up at half time, with every goal coming from Samu. They would go on to win 6-0, with second half strikes from Sevilla’s Peque Fernandez and Robert Fernandez, who plays for Braga.

If Samu is able to continue this form over the coming weeks, a call-up for Spain’s UEFA Nations League matches in November will surely be inevitable. La Roja are not blessed with prolific strikers, but they seen to have one on their hands now.

 

Posted by

Tags Samu Omorodion Spain U21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News