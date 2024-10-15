Real Madrid star completely disregarded by Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have not been great so far this season, and it is their defensive struggles that have been particularly apparent. Carlo Ancelotti continues to only use Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and makeshift option Aurelien Tchouameni in central defence, with the wait for David Alaba’s return still going on.

Despite currently being one of only three natural centre-backs in the first team, Jesus Vallejo is not counted on. His only minutes this season came against Alaves, during which Real Madrid conceded twice in quick succession.

On the back of this, Diario AS say that Vallejo is no longer being considered for selection by Ancelotti. In his eyes, the 27-year-old is not of the standard required at Real Madrid.

It’s almost certain that this is Vallejo’s final season as a Real Madrid player. There is already talk that a central defender will be signed in January, but even if that does not happen, it most certainly would next summer.