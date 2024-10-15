Real Madrid recover key duo ahead of away trip to Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have not had a straightforward season up until now, but Carlo Ancelotti will hope that he has been able to solve some problems during the international break. This weekend, his side return to action at Balaidos, where they will take on Celta Vigo.

Celta are strong at home, so it won’t easy for Real Madrid to pick up three points. However, they will have important players available after knocks – Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao are two of those, with Diario AS reporting that both are back in group training.

Mbappe and Militao both suffered thigh injuries before the international break, and this saw them not involved in France and Brazil respectively. However, they should be available as starting options in Vigo.

Real Madrid should also be able to call upon Vinicius Junior for the match against Celta, while Thibaut Courtois may also be included as he nears a return from the adductor injury he sustained during last month’s Madrid derby. Ancelotti is starting to get everyone back, which should be dangerous for the rest of La Liga.