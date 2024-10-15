Real Madrid President willing to part with one of two major stars to fund move for 21-year-old

Real Madrid are already making plans for the summer of 2025, where it looks as if they will do some significant surgery on their squad. One of their long-term targets is Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz, and while die Werkself may try to hold onto him until 2026, Los Blancos are weighing up ways of bringing him in.

Their chief issue would be the €150m asking price set for Wirtz, which would smash their transfer record, unless they can convince Leverkusen to negotiate down. Real Madrid face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City though. According to Sport, President Florentino Perez is willing to part with one of Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes to fund a move for him. Certainly in the case of the former, they would likely make a profit, while the latter is not a natural fit on the right.

Ever since Saudi Arabia’s interest in Vinicius became public knowledge, the Brazilian has faced a fairly consistent string of rumours that Real Madrid are willing to let him go for the right price. The potential for Real Madrid to consider selling Rodrygo next summer looks even more logical, after an underwhelming first campaign as a de facto starter last year.