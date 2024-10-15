Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has intentions clear over future at club

For much of last season, it looked as if Luka Modric would be leaving Real Madrid this past summer, with the 39-year-old dropping to the bench for the majority of their big games last season. However having accepted a secondary role, Modric has changed his outlook.

This weekend he is set to surpass Ferenc Puskas as the oldest ever player to feature for Real Madrid, and he has no plans to stop there. Marca say that far from feeling his increased protagonism this season without Toni Kroos is part of a last hurrah, Modric intends to continue at the club next season. He feels he is only getting better this season, and has set his sights on making the 2026 World Cup with Croatia. If he can do so as a Real Madrid player, then he would be delighted.

The veteran midfielder has in the past said that he would only keep renewing his deal if he felt he deserved it, but after 12 appearances already this year, he is demonstrating his value. Modric would be 40 by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, but with Los Blancos perhaps considering other priorities, they might not be averse to Modric sticking around. Although he has received slight irritation from within the club for continuing to appear for his national side, that will be less of an issue at this point. In Florian Wirtz, Real Madrid appear to have settled on his successor, but a move for him may be easier in 2026 too.