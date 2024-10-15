Real Madrid legend “has very little support” from within as expected 2025 departure looms

Last week, it was reported that Raul Gonzalez is to leave his position as Real Madrid Castilla head coach at the end of the season. Despite rejecting numerous proposals from other clubs, the Los Blancos legend is to depart the role that he has been in since 2019.

Relevo has revealed more details of Raul’s situation. Although there has been no definitive confirmation of his expected departure, it is set to take place next summer. His contract is not to be renewed, with some sources stating that Jose Angel Sanchez, Real Madrid’s Chief Executive Officer, has told the 47-year-old that his time is up.

The report also claims that Raul has very little support” from those within Real Madrid and Castilla, which is another reason why he will be let go.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who has been Real Madrid’s U19 manager for the last couple of seasons, is expected to make the step up to Castilla from 2025-26 onwards. It remains to be seen whether Raul will go, although it’s unlikely that he’ll be short of offers.