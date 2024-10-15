Real Madrid edit Kylian Mbappe out of promotional picture amid investigation in Sweden

Real Madrid released a new clothing line on Tuesday called the ‘Artist Pack’, which was due to promote the work of their Foundation and the charity work it does. They did so without superstar Kylian Mbappe appearing in any of the promotional pictures.

This comes following Mbappe’s trip to Stockholm last week, where he stayed in a hotel on Thursday night. Swedish police have confirmed there is an investigation into an alleged rape ongoing, but have not mentioned the French forward whatsoever. Meanwhile Mbappe has slammed an RMC report that he was involved as ‘FAKE NEWS’.

On Tuesday Los Blancos put out a promotional picture for the Artist Pack without Mbappe, but it became clear that he was present during the original photos.

Jude Bellingham, in a post since deleted, posted about the clothing line on his Instagram with Mbappe in the same picture, as noted by GFFN. It has been claimed by Sportszone that this is nothing to do with recent events, and simply due to the fact that Nike objected to one of their athletes appearing in an Adidas campaign.

Equally though, it has been noted that Eduardo Camavinga, who is also a Nike athlete, is involved in the campaign for the clothing line.