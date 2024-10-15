Real Betis benefit from international break as key player nears return from injury

After their defeat to Sevilla pre-international break, things did not look good for Real Betis in the centre-back department. Diego Llorente was reported to the Spanish Football Federation over comments he made about the refereeing during El Gran Derbi, while fellow starter Natan suffered a knee injury during the feisty affair.

In Natan’s case, he was confirmed to have only suffered a minor, with the prognosis being that he’d be out for 2-3 weeks. It appears to be on the closer end of the scale, as Marca reported that the Brazilian defender was back in training with his Betis teammates during their session on Tuesday.

Barring any setbacks over the coming days, Natan should be available for Betis’ match this weekend, which is against Osasuna at El Sadar. The international break can be an annoyance for most teams, but for Los Verdiblancos, it has worked out very well in this situation.