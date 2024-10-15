Manchester United left-back target prefers move to Real Madrid

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras has had a fine start to the season in Lisbon, after joining the Eagles for €6m from Manchester United in the summer. While it took Alejandro Grimaldo plenty of time to make a switch, he might be on the move much quicker than his compatriot.

Carreras, 21, has been scouted by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, but it is Manchester United who have shown the most interest in bringing back their former academy player. All the same, according to Record in Portugal, Carreras prefers to move to Real Madrid over a return to Old Trafford.

Of course, in theory, that should not be a threat to United’s intentions. They have a €20m buyback clause on Carreras, giving them an advantage on any other side’s negotiations if they do decide to move for him. On top of that, Real Madrid already have Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy on the books, the latter who has just extended his deal. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is expected to arrive on a free next summer, blocking the way to the Spanish capital for Carreras.