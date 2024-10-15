Luis de la Fuente makes Spanish football history during Spain’s victory against Serbia

On Tuesday, Spain continued their excellent form under Luis de la Fuente with a 3-0 win against Serbia in the UEFA Nations League. Aymeric Laporte, Alvaro Morata and Alex Baena were the goalscorers in Cordoba, as La Roja showed their class despite having several key players not involved.

The likes of Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Rodri Hernandez, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were all injured, and this added to a remarkable 96-year streak being ended up by de la Fuente.

Spain’s line-up against Serbia featured no players from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – this is the first time ever that this has happened.

For the first time ever (not counting the 1928 Olympics), Spain line up without a single player from Barça, Real Madrid or Atleti. Strength in depth across the country. https://t.co/oKHxTEW2gY — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) October 15, 2024

Only four players (Dani Vivian, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena) that started currently in La Liga, with the rest outside of Spain. It underlines how impressive how much depth de la Fuente has at his disposal, and this makes it a very exciting period for Spanish football.