Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Luis de la Fuente makes Spanish football history during Spain’s victory against Serbia

On Tuesday, Spain continued their excellent form under Luis de la Fuente with a 3-0 win against Serbia in the UEFA Nations League. Aymeric Laporte, Alvaro Morata and Alex Baena were the goalscorers in Cordoba, as La Roja showed their class despite having several key players not involved.

The likes of Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Rodri Hernandez, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were all injured, and this added to a remarkable 96-year streak being ended up by de la Fuente.

Spain’s line-up against Serbia featured no players from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – this is the first time ever that this has happened.

Only four players (Dani Vivian, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena) that started currently in La Liga, with the rest outside of Spain. It underlines how impressive how much depth de la Fuente has at his disposal, and this makes it a very exciting period for Spanish football.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona Luis de la Fuente Real Madrid Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News