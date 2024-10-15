Kylian Mbappe lawyer responds to rumours linking him to investigation in Sweden – ‘He is never alone’

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has missed international duty with France during the FIFA break, and spent his time off in Stockholm, Sweden, on a 48-hour trip to the Scandinavian capital. The 25-year-old has also been linked with some unsavoury stories, but his lawyer has come out in his defence.

Mbappe left Stockholm, and Swedish police have confirmed that they are investigating a complaint of rape at the hotel in which the superstar was staying at, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Nordi Mukiele also present. Swedish paper Aftonbladet have alleged that Mbappe is named in the complaint – this has not been confirmed by the police – and Mbappe’s lawyer has responded to the case.

“We are talking about a complaint, about filing a complaint but at this moment we do not know against whom. A complaint does not establish the truth, it does not prove anything, and I don’t even know if the complaint is directed at him,” Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard told Marca.

“[He] is never alone and is stunned by everything. This media commotion, he does not understand at all what he can be accused of, or even anything close. He is never exposed to being in a situation in which there is a risk for him. This completely excludes the possibility that there may have been reprehensible actions on his part. This is an absolute certainty.”

Mbappe was not concerned at all by the rumours swirling either, as Canu-Bernard explained.

“He is particularly calm. Today he was absolutely calm, he also went to train, because he knows that he has absolutely nothing to blame himself for.”

She would go on to confirm that she would be filing their own complaint for slander as a result of the implication that Mbappe was involved or the subject of the complaint.

The French forward missed France duty through injury, despite playing Real Madrid’s last game, and has been heavily criticised in his home country. Manager Didier Deschamps has defended him, stating that he is free to do as he pleases during his time off. Mbappe was also surprisingly edited out of a Real Madrid promotional image today.