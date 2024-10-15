England prepared to wait for Pep Guardiola amid fears of Carlo Ancelotti disaster

The future of Pep Guardiola has never been more up in the air at Manchester City, with little certainty of what he will do beyond his current contract until 2025. The Catalan coach is one of the top targets for the English national team, but City are reportedly confident of retaining their man.

According to Relevo, England have not given Guardiola a deadline to respond to their interest, and do not intend to do so. He is their top target, and the English FA will wait for him. That is despite fears it could turn into a similar situation as happened with Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil, where the Italian ended up signing a new deal at Real Madrid after Brazil thought they would be able to sign him. It left them in the lurch, and the Selecao were hurried into appointing Dorival Junior.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thomas Tuchel has opened to the possibility of becoming new England head coach already in July. Talks are now ongoing with Tuchel who’s strong candidate to replace Lee Carsley. He’s the clear favorite, as Man City are confident to keep FA’s dream target Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/WaBVK52u5m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2024

Meanwhile Fabrizio Romano reports that negotiations are advancing between the FA and Thomas Tuchel to take over from Lee Carsely. Tuchel is now open to taking the job, and Romano believes that the German is the top target.

The unknown is clearly if Guardiola were to come back to England stating his interest in taking the role. The Barcelona legend is in his ninth season at City, and has expressed an interest in managing a national team at some point. Tuchel clearly has the credentials to take the England job, although it would be a surprise if England passed on the opportunity to appoint Guardiola.