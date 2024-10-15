Carlo Ancelotti and assistant Davide Ancelotti disagreeing over spot in starting XI for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are yet to find the perfect formula to get the best out of their players this season, as they adapt to the loss of Toni Kroos, and the addition of Kylian Mbappe to their starting line-up. Los Blancos have tried a number of combinations, but Real Madrid will go into a key week with doubts about the ‘Gala XI’ including Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

According to RadioMarca, one of the players the coaching staff cannot agree on is Arda Guler. The Turkish prodigy has shown just how much talent he has in fits and bursts, but has also been flat on multiple occasions this season. Assistant manager Davide Ancelotti believes that his creativity merits a starting role, despite doubts on where exactly he should play. Meanwhile his father Carlo Ancelotti is yet to be convinced by Guler as a starter on the biggest stages.

The 19-year-old has plenty of time to earn a starting role at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has already shown plenty of ambition in rejecting all talk of a loan move away from the club for more minutes. The issue facing Ancelotti senior is not necessarily putting Guler in, but taking someone out – his inclusion means dropping a heavyweight from the line-up de facto.