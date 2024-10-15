Barcelona star struggling for fitness ahead of Sevilla clash with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on horizon

Barcelona have received the medical green light to start using Gavi and Fermin Lopez again from this weekend onwards, while Frenkie de Jong also came back into action in the final week before the international break. There is less certainty on the progress of Dani Olmo.

The Terrassa native suffered a minor muscle tear in the early stages of the season, and many had thought that he would be comfortably back for their clash with Sevilla on Sunday. However Marca say that his recovery period could be tighter, and he may be more likely to be back in action against Bayern or Real Madrid.

Dani Olmo: jueves se reincorpora grupo y domingo entrara lista tras sesion activacion. Esta previsto que juegue unos 20 minutos ante el Sevilla — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) October 15, 2024

Meanwhile Javi Miguel is much more positive about his diagnosis, saying the plan is for him to be back for the final 20 minutes against Sevilla, and then will be available against Bayern.

Of course the other major worry for Barcelona is the fitness of Lamine Yamal going into a crucial week. The 17-year-old returned to Barcelona from Spain duty after picking up a hamstring strain, and most are predicting him to be fit for their clash with Sevilla. However it is far from ideal preparation, with a decision set to be made on Friday.