Barcelona Sporting Director has two Chelsea talents on his radar

Barcelona only signed Dani Olmo and Pau Victor this summer for money, and the salary limit situation again was the most decisive factor in their transfer window. They had planned to go for a midfielder, and were alreadu looking at potential options for January, before manager Hansi Flick intervened.

The German coach has told the club that he feels Barcelona are covered at the deep-lying midfielder position, despite it being identified as a need before the summer. The Blaugrana tried to sign Mikel Merino and Amadou Onana, but now Flick feels with Marc Casado, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Marc Bernal when he returns from injury next year, they have sufficient resources.

Meanwhile Sporting Director Deco had his mind on potential economic options for January, and had set his sights on Chelsea, where the quantity of players is likely to lead to exits. Deco was offered the chance to loan Carney Chukwuemeka, and he was one of the names on their radar.

Romeo Lavia was another. Deco tried to sign him on loan two summers ago from Southampton, but in a bidding war between Liverpool and Chelsea, he joined the Blues for €60m. Following a serious injury last year, he is yet to make his mark in the starting XI this season, and Deco was evaluating him as a potential loan option too.

As it is, Barcelona look as if they will not move for a midfielder, although recent history would note that injuries are becoming increasingly common. Flick can ill-afford to lose Casado in that position, with Christensen and Garcia not naturals, and de Jong yet to prove he can occupy the role of the deepest midfielder effectively.