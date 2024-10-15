Barcelona missed out on signing current Tottenham Hotspur star for just €3.5m

Barcelona are always on the lookout for top young talent, which they can use to eventually bed into the first team through La Masia. Numerous players have been signed from across the world, although they have also missed out on plenty.

It’s now been revealed that one of the players that they failed to sign was Micky van de Ven, who has been making a name for myself at Tottenham Hotspur over the last 14-15 months. Bojan Krkic Sr. has revealed to Carrusel Deportivo that he told Barcelona to sign the Dutch defender, and although a deal had been in place for just €3.5m, it was not executed.

‼️📢 Las conversaciones entre bambalinas de #elBar103 desvelan que el @FCBarcelona estuvo CERCA de firmar a Micky van de Ven 👉 Bojan Krkic Sr.: "Era más rápido que Mbappé. Les llamé e insistí en Barcelona, porque le teníamos por 3 millones y medio. No se ejecutó al final…" pic.twitter.com/on3GZIc3v3 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) October 15, 2024

There’s no doubt that was a mistake by Barcelona, as van de Ven has the potential to develop into a world class central defender. However, they already have top-class options in the position, with Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi and Jules Kounde among them.