Barcelona hoping to tie up three big renewals in next year – future of key player in doubt

Barcelona may have been relatively restricted in their transfer movements this summer, but with several key contracts to negotiate, there may not be too much in the way of big spending next summer. While President Joan Laporta has set his sights on a lofty goal, in-house the sporting directorate has identified three priorities.

With a number of key players out of contract in the next two years, the future of veterans Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski will likely be decided down the line, while the likes of Pablo Torre, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin and Inaki Pena will be fighting for their spots. MD report that Barcelona will seek to renew Pedri’s deal as a number one priority, and already talks are moving in the right direction.

The next on their list will be 20-year-old Gavi, who is coming off the back of a major knee injury. There is optimism they will be able to get a deal done with Gavi though, and Sporting Director Deco has contacted his agent Ivan de la Pena to express their desire to renew his deal.

Finally, centre-back Ronald Araujo will be their third priority. Another who has struggled with injuries, Araujo was heavily linked with a move away from the club before his injury this summer, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all cited as options. Araujo is yet to respond to an offer that he was presented with in February, and Barcelona believe it should be his agents that make the next move.

However, Araujo has appeared notably more excited by Hansi Flick’s project, and he has hinted during conversations with Deco and Laporta that the project will be the most important factor when it comes to making a decision on his future.

This of course throws into doubt the future of the important players not on the list. Andreas Christensen is perhaps not a surprise, but Frenkie de Jong is also out of contract in 2026. Either Barcelona do not see him as a key part of their next five to ten years, or they do not feel it is possible to get a deal done with the Dutchman.