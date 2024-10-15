Barcelona fearing complicated contract situation with Frenkie de Jong

With the summer transfer window now closed, and the winter one not opening until January, Barcelona are focusing their attention on tying down key players to new, long-term contracts. Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo are all in talks at this stage, as their deals are set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Frenkie de Jong is also out of contract at this time, although MD say that this situation is more complicated that the aforementioned trio. Because of this, club officials are less confident of being able to agree a renewal.

De Jong’s relations with Barcelona over the last two years have gradually deteriorated. Despite having a contract offer on the table for several months, he has not issued a response – this continues to cause great concern with Can Barca. If he continues to hold out on answering until next summer, there is a strong chance that he is looked to be sold.