Atletico Madrid receive boost as player returns to full training 13 months after injury

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar has endured a gruesome past year, hampered by multiple injuries following an Achilles’ tendon issue. The only player not to have made his debut in Diego Simeone’s squad so far, he has gone 13 months without competitive action.

Lemar did make some appearances during their preseason friendlies, but now Diario AS say that the Frenchman is training as normal with his teammates, rather than on a reduced workload. The hope is that his leg responds to the increased stress, and holds up. He has not played since the 16th of September 2023.

In early August, during a video call, when Barcelona was in the US for pre-season Nico Williams gave the OK to Laporta and Deco… before changing his mind a few hours later. @alexpintanel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 14, 2024

A player that Simeone likes in terms of his qualities, Los Rojiblancos opened the exit door to Lemar in the summer due to his significant salary, but with his injury history as it is, there were no offers.

Atletico face Leganes this weekend, followed by Lille in the Champions League, Real Betis away and Vic in the Copa del Rey. The latter may represent Lemar’s best opportunity of getting back on the pitch. The 28-year-old is one of the more technically gifted and forward-thinking midfielders at Simeone’s disposal, and would offer something unique to his squad, at least in terms of his qualities.