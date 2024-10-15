Atletico Madrid interested in 2025 move for Fenerbahce midfielder

During the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid were determined to sign a midfielder. They considered numerous options, but ultimately, no one arrived – this also meant that Thomas Lemar ended up staying, despite club bosses wanting him to be moved on.

Samu Omorodion responds to claims made by @rubenuria, who stated the following: “It’s a lie that Samu trained separately at Atlético Madrid.” “The story I was told is not like that.” “Atleti sent a doctor to London to assure that he was healthy.” [via @Objetivoatleti] pic.twitter.com/gDgnwVn5ja — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 15, 2024

According to Diario AS, one player that Atleti tried to sign was Ismail Yuksek. A loan offer worth €3m has been submitted by Los Colchoneros, although Fenerbahce turned his down as they would only consider a sale – and that being for €10m.

Given that Lemar almost certainly has no future at Atleti, they will be looking to move him on as early as January. When he does go, a replacement will be needed, and Yuksek is believed to still be on the club’s radar.

This could be one to keep an eye on for 2025, although it will also depend on how good the financial situation is at Atletico Madrid.