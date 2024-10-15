Atletico Madrid facing complete closure of Metropolitano stadium following Madrid derby crowd trouble

Last month’s Madrid derby was overshadowed by crowd trouble at the Metropolitano. Several Atletico Madrid supporters threw objects at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, which caused a 20-minute stoppage to proceedings.

In the last couple of weeks, Atleti were punished by the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee – they were handed a partial stadium closure for three matches, alongside a fine. However, worse appears to be coming for Los Blancos.

As per MD, the Anti-Violence Committee has now proposed that Atleti be handed a complete stadium closure, which would be in effect for 15 days. Another fine would also be received, this time for more that the one proposed by the Disciplinary Committee.

If this is confirmed, Atletico Madrid would be without supporters for this weekend’s match against Leganes. That would be the only domestic fixture affected, although their Champions League game against Lille, which takes place next week, would also fall into this.