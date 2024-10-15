Ansu Fati in line for first Barcelona start in 17 months

It’s been a tough start to life back at Barcelona for Ansu Fati. Despite showing promise during pre-season, a foot injury saw him lose prominence in the eyes of head coach Hansi Flick. However, things could begin to start looking up for the 21-year-old winger.

Fati has yet to start for Barcelona since recovery from injury, and he has been reduced to only three cameo appearances (vs Monaco, Young Boys and Alaves). However, with Ferran Torres out for the next 4-6 weeks, his time could be now.

Sport say that it will be between Fati and Pau Victor to start on the left wing against Sevilla this weekend. In fact, both could start if Lamine Yamal is unable to feature after suffering discomfort whilst playing for Spain on Saturday.

With Ferran Torres out injured and a doubtful Lamine Yamal, Ansu Fati could be handed his first start of the season vs. Sevilla. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 15, 2024

Flick should be able to call upon Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez this weekend, although it’s unlikely that either would be risked from the start. As such, Fati has his best chance yet to start for Barcelona for the first time since May 2023.