Analysis: Is Florian Wirtz the big-money signing that Real Madrid need in 2025?

Real Madrid did not spend any money during the summer. Kylian Mbappe arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, while Endrick Felipe’s arrival from Palmeiras had already been pre-arranged. In the end, it came as a surprise that no one else joined, considering that two important players in Nacho Fernandez and Toni Kroos had left.

Kroos’ departure in particular has hurt Real Madrid, and they have struggled without him during the opening weeks of the season. A successor for him did not arrive, but it appears more certain than not that one will be sought when Luka Modric ends up leaving.

It’s been reported this week that Real Madrid see Wirtz as the perfect successor to Modric, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Bayern Leverkusen sensation would could end up being a club-record signing, although Los Blancos would be more than able to splash out if they deem it necessary.

Modric has tended to play more box-to-box during his career, whereas Wirtz is an attacking midfielder. In terms of playstyles, they are not particularly similar, although Real Madrid seem to believe that it does not matter.

Is Wirtz the right man for Real Madrid to sign next summer? He could be, but only if it means that Jude Bellingham or Federico Valverde occupy a deeper role from the 2025-26 season onwards. Wirtz is at his best when playing further forward, so he cannot be limited to playing exactly like Modric.

Additionally, Real Madrid could do for a more defensive-minded option, which could also act as a way to somewhat replace Kroos. Rodri Hernandez is an obvious pick, and he has been linked with Los Blancos in recent months. Furthermore, his contract ends in 2027, so this could be nervy for Manchester City, although the fact that he has suffered a long-term knee injury does make him more of a risk.

Ultimately, it will be up to Real Madrid’s sporting department to decide whether a more attack-minded midfielder is needed, when they already have someone like Jude Bellingham or Arda Guler that can play that role. Taking this into account, it could be more wise for a pivot to be sought, although Los Blancos do have a lot of faith in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid approach next summer’s transfer window. Given the obvious gaps in the first team squad, it should be unusually busy.