AC Milan to compete with Real Madrid for signature of €45m-rated wonderkid

Real Madrid are one of many teams to be casting their eye on the abundance of talented young players in South America. In recent years, they’ve signed Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe, and in the last 12 months, River Plate’s Franco Mastantuono has also been on their radar.

Mastantuono is an exciting attacker player, and he is someone that Real Madrid have followed for some time. In recent months, they have cooled their interest somewhat, although it is still there. However, it could also mean that they miss out on his signature.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Diario AS), AC Milan are one of the clubs also keen on signing Mastantuono. However, they are unable to pay his €45m release clause, with a plan in place to pay the amount over two instalments.

For now, River do not consider this, which gives Real Madrid a better chance to sign him, should they decide to do that.