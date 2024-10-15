10-man Serbia brushed aside by dominant Spain

Spain have moved one step closer to booking their place in the UEFA Nations League finals, as they saw off 10-man Serbia in convincing fashion in Cordoba, securing a 3-0 victory.

It was a dream start for Luis de la Fuente’s side, as they took the lead inside the opening five minutes. It was Aymeric Laporte that got it for La Roja, as he headed home at the back post following a deep cross from Pedro Porro.

Spain missed multiple big chances before they finally added a second goal on 66 minutes. Alvaro Morata had had blazed a penalty over the crossbar just prior, but the AC Milan striker made no mistake soon after.

It got even better for Spain on 78 minutes. Strahinja Pavlovic saw red for Serbia after a last-man challenge, and from the resulting free-kick, Alex Baena curled home to make it 3-0.

With Denmark drawing 2-2 against Switzerland, the result means that Spain are now three points clear at the top of Group 4. They will be aiming to book their final in the finals next month.