Why Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was hanging out with Hollywood actress this weekend

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was in the headlines for missing France duty last week while attending a club night in Stockholm during his days off. Manager Carlo Ancelotti arguably had a more high-profile weekend, hanging out with Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana.

The Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star was pictured with the Italian manager at the weekend, with Ancelotti posting ‘Spending time with a good friend on his Instagram’. The pair are long-time friends after appearing in ‘Star Trek Beyond’ together, as detailed by Sport.

Ancelotti has a prior frienship with Saldana’s husband, Marco Perego, with whom Saldana has three children. Perego was directing the Star Trek film, which came out in 2016.

“We have a good relationship with the family. They were in Vancouver to film the movie and they asked me to come see them. I went there, I talked to the director and he said, ‘I’ll put you in a small role’.” Ancelotti has previously explained to SkySports.

The Italian coach is married to Mariann Barrena McClay, who calls Canada home too, and is used to mixing with the rich and famous.